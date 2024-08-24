 Tragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert; Both Died Of Dehydration Following Car Breakdown
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert; Both Died Of Dehydration Following Car Breakdown

Tragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert; Both Died Of Dehydration Following Car Breakdown

Shahzad, who had worked in Saudi Arabia for three years, was with his Sudanese colleague when they lost their way in the desolate Rub Al-Khali desert.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, the body of 27-year-old Mohammed Shahzad Khan, a resident of Telangana's Karimnagar, was found on Thursday in Saudi Arabia’s vast southern desert, known as the Empty Quarter or Rub Al-Khali, located in the Eastern Province.

Shahzad and his colleague reportedly died of dehydration and exhaustion under the blazing sun after losing their way.

The tragic incident occurred when Khan lost GPS signal, his phone battery died, and his vehicle ran out of fuel, leaving him stranded in the desert for nearly four days. On Thursday, his and his colleague's bodies were found on a prayer rug next to their car, indicating they had lost hope and were praying as they prepared for the end.

Shahzad, who had worked in Saudi Arabia for three years, was with his Sudanese colleague when they lost their way in the desolate Rub Al-Khali desert. The 650-kilometer expanse, one of the most dangerous in the world, often leads to dehydration and death when vehicles break down or signals are lost.

FPJ Shorts
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
TRAI's New Rules To Curb Spam: Could Block Text Messages From Banks & Financial Institutions
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjoy Roy Spotted At Crime Scene On Intervening Night Of August 8-9
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Adbhut Trailer Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Fails To Impress As Detective In Horror Thriller, Storyline Seems Predictable & Weak
Read Also
'Indians Use These Hawai Chappals As Toilet Footwear': Saudi Arabia Store Sells Slippers For More...
article-image

In a separate news, a man named Durgesh Bind, who hails from the state of Uttar Pradesh returned to India from Saudi Arabi on Friday.

According to a social media post by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Durgesh had traveled to Qatar but was illegally taken to Saudi Arabia to work in the desert.

"After being alerted by the Embassy, Saudi authorities took prompt action to rescue him. He is traveling back to India tonight. We thank the Saudi authorities for their assistance in this matter," the post stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert;...

Tragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert;...

Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Save Ancient Temple, Says Priest

Bangladesh: Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Save Ancient Temple, Says Priest

'Significant To Us That India Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity,' Says President...

'Significant To Us That India Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity,' Says President...

Taliban Curbs Afghan Women's Freedom Again, Bans Them From Public Speaking

Taliban Curbs Afghan Women's Freedom Again, Bans Them From Public Speaking

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 41, Confirms Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 41, Confirms Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan