Tragic! Telangana Man, His Colleague Found Dead On Prayer Rug In Saudi Arabia's Rub Al-Khali Desert; Both Died Of Dehydration Following Car Breakdown

In a tragic incident, the body of 27-year-old Mohammed Shahzad Khan, a resident of Telangana's Karimnagar, was found on Thursday in Saudi Arabia’s vast southern desert, known as the Empty Quarter or Rub Al-Khali, located in the Eastern Province.

Shahzad and his colleague reportedly died of dehydration and exhaustion under the blazing sun after losing their way.

The tragic incident occurred when Khan lost GPS signal, his phone battery died, and his vehicle ran out of fuel, leaving him stranded in the desert for nearly four days. On Thursday, his and his colleague's bodies were found on a prayer rug next to their car, indicating they had lost hope and were praying as they prepared for the end.

Shahzad, who had worked in Saudi Arabia for three years, was with his Sudanese colleague when they lost their way in the desolate Rub Al-Khali desert. The 650-kilometer expanse, one of the most dangerous in the world, often leads to dehydration and death when vehicles break down or signals are lost.

In a separate news, a man named Durgesh Bind, who hails from the state of Uttar Pradesh returned to India from Saudi Arabi on Friday.

According to a social media post by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Durgesh had traveled to Qatar but was illegally taken to Saudi Arabia to work in the desert.

"After being alerted by the Embassy, Saudi authorities took prompt action to rescue him. He is traveling back to India tonight. We thank the Saudi authorities for their assistance in this matter," the post stated.