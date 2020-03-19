Too early to decide fate of Tokyo 2020, says IOC president Bach

BEIJING -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach stressed it's too early to decide the fate of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in a teleconference with representatives of athletes on Wednesday, former Olympic champion Yang Yang told Xinhua.

About 200 representatives from the international federations, athletes and Athletes Commissions of related Olympic organizing committees attended the two-hour teleconference with IOC members of relevant departments. Yang joined as chair of Athletes Commissions of Beijing 2022.

According to Yang, Bach said on that he understood that speculation over postponing or even cancelling Tokyo 2020 has interrupted the athletes' preparation for the Games.