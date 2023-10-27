Tipu Sultan's Sword Fails To Draw Bids At Christie's Auction Despite High Expectations

Tipu Sultan's sword | Christie's

A personal sword of Tipu Sultan of Mysore failed to attract potential bidders during a Christie's auction. The estimate of the sword was between GBP 1.5 million (Rs 15.7 crore) and GBP 2 million (Rs 20.22 crore).

Substantial bid anticipated

The sword was presented to Charles, 1st Marquess and 2nd Earl Cornwallis, after Tipu Sultan died in 1799 fighting the British in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War, with fall of his stronghold Seringapatam. It was anticipated that a museum in the Middle Eat would make a substantial bid for the sword after another one of Tipu Sultan's swords was auctioned for GBP 14 million (₹141 crore) at Bonhams' London auctions in May this year, the Times of India reported.

Why was the sword put up for auction?

The sword remained at the family of Cornwallis, who was appointed as the governor-general and commander-in-chief of British India in February 1786. His descendants decided to offer the sword for auction to fund the costly restoration of their historic residence, Port Eliot in Cornwall, the report added.

The sword has a crafted handle resembling the face of tiger. It also has inscriptions of verses from the Quran and the blade has mark 'Haidar'.

