Times Square Stabbing: Bank Of America VP Erin Piacenti Killed In Random Knife Attack, Suspect Shot Dead By NYPD | Video | X @tecas2000

Bank of America vice president, Erin Piacenti (32), was stabbed to death in what police described as a random and unprovoked attack in New York City's Times Square on Monday.

Piacenti was reportedly walking home when she was attacked. She suffered stab wounds to her abdomen and was taken to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The attacker, 49-year-old Queens resident Pamela Cisneros, was also shot and killed by police after refusing repeated orders to drop two knives.

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Suspect attacked two people within seconds

According to New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Cisneros was carrying two large knives that she had pulled from a bag bearing the logo of a major supermarket chain. She threatened people in the busy area before attacking two victims in quick succession.

Cisneros first approached 68-year-old tourist Tak Kam and stabbed him in the abdomen. Around 20 seconds later, she attacked Piacenti, also stabbing her in the abdomen. Kam was taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

Police shot suspect after failed attempts to disarm her

Officers confronted Cisneros and spent about four minutes ordering her to put down the knives. Police said she repeatedly refused to comply.

During the confrontation, Cisneros told officers, "I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you."

Police first attempted to stop her with a Taser, but the effort failed as she continued advancing towards the officers. The officers then opened fire, striking her twice. Cisneros was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police rule out terror angle

Authorities have said there is no indication that the attack was terrorism-related. The incident unfolded in the middle of Times Square, one of New York City's busiest tourist and commercial areas, where thousands of commuters, visitors and workers pass through daily.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the deaths while addressing the incident at a press conference. A heavy emergency-services presence was reported at the scene, with investigators examining an area where blood was visible.

The attack has raised fresh concerns over public safety in one of the city's most crowded landmarks, although police have so far described the incident as an isolated and unprovoked attack rather than one linked to terrorism.