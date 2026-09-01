Times Square Knife Attack: Woman Kills One, Injures Another; Shot Dead By Police | X

A knife-wielding woman stabbed two people in New York's Times Square on Monday, killing one and injuring another before she was shot dead by police.

Suspect attacked two people within seconds

The attacker, identified as 49-year-old Queens resident Pamela Cisneros, pulled two large knives from a bag carrying the logo of a well-known supermarket chain and threatened passersby in broad daylight, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

🇺🇸 DEVELOPING — Times Square: woman shot by NYPD after stabbing two people



Around 4:27 p.m. Monday, a woman armed with two knives stabbed two people — a man and a woman — near West 42nd–43rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square, per NYPD and police sources. She then fled… pic.twitter.com/Q7diJfkY0K — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 31, 2026

Cisneros first approached a 68-year-old man and stabbed him in the abdomen. Twenty seconds later, she attacked a 32-year-old woman, also stabbing her in the abdomen. The woman later died of her injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

Police shot suspect after failed attempts to disarm her

Police officers intervened and attempted to persuade Cisneros to drop her weapons.

"The officers engaged the woman in dialogue for four minutes and gave her numerous commands to drop the knives, which she refused," Tisch said.

"During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you,'" Tisch added.

A witness told local TV outlet PIX11 that the suspect had two knives in her hands and was tased by police before she rushed at officers.

"They shot her twice," the unnamed witness said.

Police confirmed that they unsuccessfully used a stun gun before firing their handguns. Local news reports said the suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.

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Police rule out terror angle

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the deaths at a press conference and said the second victim was in a stable condition in hospital.

Tisch said police did not believe the attack was terror-related.

"This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world," the police chief said.

"At any given moment, there are 1000s of New Yorkers, commuters, tourists, families, workers moving through these streets."

An AFP journalist at the scene reported a large emergency services presence, with officials inspecting a patch of blood in Times Square.