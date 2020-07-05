'This is like Salman Khan throwing in his hat to be PM': Twitter goes bonkers as Kanye West announces US Presidential bid

Rapper Kanye West, a supporter of Donald Trump, on Sunday morning announced that he is running for the president of the United States.
The 43-year-old musician took the took and wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"
Meanwhile, Twitter went bonkers after the Grammy winner announced his US Presidential bid. "This is truly the end of days for America. If possible, and one wouldn’t think it was, Kanye is an even worse alternative to Trump. He’s totally unhinged. This is like Salman Khan forming a political party and throwing in his hat to be PM of India," a Twitter user wrote. "I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election," said another Twitter user.
Here a few Twitter reactions:
This is not the first time West has talked about running for president. In November 2019, the Grammy winner opened about his ambitions, he said, "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk.” However, it still unclear if he seriously plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork for an election bid has been filed.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed West and wrote, "You have my full support!"
