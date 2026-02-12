 Thailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldThailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students

Thailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students

A 17-year-old stole a police gun and opened fire at a high school in southern Thailand, killing the school director and injuring two students in a two-hour siege. Police shot and arrested the teen. Officials are investigating the motive. The attack renews concerns over Thailand’s high gun ownership and past mass shootings.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Thailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students | Pixabay

Hat Yai (Thailand): A 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage Wednesday in a two-hour attack that killed one person and injured two others, police and local officials said.

Police also wounded the assailant in a gunbattle at the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla province before taking him into custody to end the standoff, the provincial government said in a statement. The attack took place in late afternoon shortly after classes were dismissed.

The school's director died in a hospital in the early hours of Thursday after being severely wounded in the attack. A student was also wounded by gunshots, while another student was injured while jumping off a building to flee the scene, Thailand's Health Ministry said.

Read Also
'Canada School Mass Shooter Was 18-Year-Old Transgender Female': Police
article-image

The suspect was identified by local officials as a 17-year-old with a history of drug abuse and mental health issues. Officials said the suspect was causing a disturbance and that police were called in to deal with the situation, but he attacked a police officer and stole the gun before going inside the school.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Independent Safety Tests On New Rakes Before Suspended Services Can Resume
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears Rise
Flipkart IPO Plans Drive Food Delivery Entry Talks, Zomato & Swiggy Shares Fall As Competition Fears Rise
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
JKBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10 & 12 At jkbose.ac.in; Board Exams From Feb 17 To March 10
Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him 'Sandpaper' During ICC T20 World Cup; Video
Pakistani Man Harasses Australian Supporter By Gifting Him 'Sandpaper' During ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Officials were still investigating the motive for the attack.

Gun violence isn't uncommon in Thailand, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership and gun-related deaths in Asia, though mass shootings are rare.

Data collected in 2017 by the groups Small Arms Survey and GunPolicy.org found that there were about 10.3 guns per 100 people in Thailand, compared with less than one per 100 in neighbouring Malaysia. If illegal guns are added to the total, Thailand's rate is 15.1.

Read Also
Canada: 10 Dead, 25 Injured In Tumbler Ridge School Shooting; PM Carney Expresses 'Profound...
article-image

In October 2022, a police sergeant who was fired from his job killed 36 people, including two dozen toddlers, at a day care centre in the small northeastern town of Uthai Sawan. The shocking gun and knife attack spurred calls for tighter gun controls, though there have been no major reforms.

In February 2020, a disgruntled Thai soldier angry over a financial dispute with his commanding officer went on a shooting rampage in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29 people and wounding dozens of others before police shot him dead after an overnight siege at a major shopping mall.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Elections: 32% Voter Turnout Recorded Till Noon, Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In...
Bangladesh Elections: 32% Voter Turnout Recorded Till Noon, Cocktail Bomb Hurled At Polling Booth In...
Thailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students
Thailand: Teenager Steals Gun From Police, Attacks School, Killing Director & Injuring 2 Students
'Bro Ate Mother & Kids Together': Florida Man Makes Crunchy Tacos Out Of Dead Iguana Found Under...
'Bro Ate Mother & Kids Together': Florida Man Makes Crunchy Tacos Out Of Dead Iguana Found Under...
US: City Of Seattle Reaches USD 29M Settlement With Family Of Jaahnavi Kandula, Indian Graduate...
US: City Of Seattle Reaches USD 29M Settlement With Family Of Jaahnavi Kandula, Indian Graduate...
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents
Privacy Or Monopoly? WhatsApp Faces Unprecedented Resistance Across Three Continents