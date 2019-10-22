Thai King’s second wife falls from grace; titles stripped for disloyalty

The 33-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi lost her consort titles after 3 months of receiving it. The Thailand king has stripped his second wife of her royal consort title as well as her military ranks.

The 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn has accused his second wife of trying to undermine the position of his official wife, the country’s queen, for her benefit. Sineenatra also had her Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani title taken away.

The King harshly ordered commands on Monday that led to the falling of Sineenatra from the royal horse. He said that her actions “are considered dishonorable, lacking gratitude, unappreciative of royal kindness, and driving a rift among the royal servants, making misunderstanding among the people, and undermining the nation and the monarchy.”

The king also delved into details while addressing the topic. He accused her of misbehaving and actively trying to stop Suthida’s appointment as queen to take the position herself. His statement mentioned that the King tried to put an end to the issue by appointing Sineenatra his official royal consort. However, it said, “She wasn’t satisfied with the royally bestowed position and still did everything to be equal to the queen.”

The statement further mentioned that Sineenatra was also found misusing her royal titles to order people around and gain popularity for herself. “She wasn’t satisfied with the royally bestowed position and still did everything to be equal to the queen,” the statement said.

Sineenatra’s most recent whereabouts have not been publicized, leading to rumours that she had fallen from grace. She had previously appeared openly in palace-issued media.