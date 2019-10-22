Maha Election 2019: EVM glitches reported, Congress complains to EC

Mumbai: On Monday, an EVM developed a technical glitch at polling booth 62, near Doordarshan office in Worli stopped working. EC officers initially decided to change the booth, but the issue was resolved soon after.

A booth level officer said an EVM had developed a technical glitch and had stopped working. Polling was disrupted for half an hour due to the setback. Similar incidents of EVM malfunc­tions were reported in other parts of the state.

Polling was stopped for over an hour at a polling booth in Ratnagiri’s Dhamangaon village. At Kalamban Gavhanwadi village of Ratnagiri, polling was halted for three hours, as EVMs stopped functioning due to technical issues.

Congress submitted 187 compla­ints to the EC about the sudden collapse of EVMs. Speaking to the FPJ, Congress general secretary and spokesperson said, “Similar issues took place during the Lok sabha polls, we requested the ECI to bring back ballot papers.”

There were 865 instances of replacement of ballot units and control units of electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines due to technical glitches in 46 seats in Marathwada region Sawant said, EC is liable to give an explanation about sudden collapse of EVMs midway during the polling process.