Texas synagogue standoff: British police arrest 2 teenagers for investigation from South Manchester

London: Greater Manchester police on Sunday (local time) arrested two teenagers as part of the Texas synagogue attack probe.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022, Officers from Counter Terror Policing North West have made two arrests in relation to the incident," read Greater Manchester police statement.

The Greater Manchester Police did not name the suspects or whether they faced any charges. They described them as teenagers who were in custody for questioning.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont referred questions to police in Manchester.

Earlier, a 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram was killed on Sunday after a tense standoff.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Akram, who was demanding the release of the Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US military officers while in custody in Afghanistan.

At least four people were taken hostages, including a Rabbi by Akram at a synagogue in the town of Colleyville for more than ten hours on Saturday.

Monday, January 17, 2022