Terrifying Video: Woman Walking, Playing On Beach With Boyfriend Swept Away By Strong Waves In Russia’s Sochi

X

In a tragic incident, a young woman was swept into the sea during a storm in Russia’s Sochi on June 16. The incident was captured on camera and the footage is going viral on social media.

In the video, the couple can be seen walking on the beach holding hands and enjoying themselves before being knocked off their feet by the strong waves. Moments later, the man manages to get out and re-emerges from the waters, but the woman is not seen anywhere as she was swept back into the sea owing to the strong current. Until the end of the video, the man kept looking for his partner but with no luck.

Watch the video here:

A young woman was swept into the open #sea during a #storm in Sochi, #Russia 🇷🇺



📢She was on the beach with her boyfriend. At one moment the waves knocked the couple off their feet. The man managed to get out, but the young woman was swept back into the sea by the current.… pic.twitter.com/snSZocyAgm — News.Az (@news_az) June 18, 2024

As per reports, it has been three days but the rescuers have been unable to locate the girl until now.

Estonia jails university professor from Russia for spying for Moscow

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a university professor was jailed Tuesday in Estonia after being found guilty of spying for Russia.

Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian citizen, taught at the Baltic country's most prestigious university and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for collecting information about Estonia's defense and security policy and the people and infrastructure related to it, Harju County Court said.

The Baltic nation, which borders Russia, has recently seen a rise in sabotage, electronic warfare and spying, all blamed on Moscow. Morozov was arrested in January and accused of being involved in intelligence activities which undermined Estonia's security.

The former professor at the University of Tartu held meetings in his home country with his Russian handlers "with some regularity," Margo Palloson, director of Estonia's Internal Security Services said when Morozov was arrested.

According to the indictment, Morozov was also found guilty of providing Russia with information on Estonia's political situation and relations with allies including European Union and NATO members.

Estonia has a large Russian-speaking population and court documents said Morozov also provided Moscow with information on the situation involving integration in the country.