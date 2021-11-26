Taliban-US talks to resume in Doha, says spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Kabul: Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid has said talks between Taliban and the US would resume in Qatar's capital Doha.

"The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would resume talks and continue the talks with US representatives in line with the Doha agreement and the talks could be helpful," Afghanistan state-run media agency quoted Mujahid as saying.

The talks would help renew commitments, remove concerns and efforts would continue for the release of Afghanistan's frozen money, he added.

In the meantime, Afghanistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said a ranking Kabul delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi will stay in Doha from November 27 to 29 to talk with the US delegation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Matters pertaining mutual interests, including releasing frozen assets, humanitarian assistance, reopening the US embassy in Afghanistan, would be discussed in the talks, local media reported.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:59 PM IST