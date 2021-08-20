Taliban searches foreign embassies, including India’s: All you need to know

Advertisement

Kabul: There are reports that the Taliban leaders are inspecting consulates of various countries in Kandahar, Herat, Mazhar-e-Sharif and several other cities. It has also come to light that local Taliban leaders had also entered some Indian consulates and nearby buildings.

Earlier this month, India had closed all its consulates in Afghanistan and the Indian staff was evacuated. The Indian embassy in Kabul is functional only with local staff that is providing consular service.

“The Indian embassy in Kabul is totally secure and no one has come or searched the mission,” the source told ANI. Informed sources also said that local warlords were trying to take control of empty buildings. “Embassy staff has been evacuated by all countries and the activities are shut. This action by local militias cannot be seen as India-specific,” the source said.

Sources also denied that documents were stolen by the Taliban from Indian or any other consulate. “When the consulate is shut, there is no question of any documents left behind, classified or non-classified, so no question of getting access to crucial documents,” the source added. Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had said that no diplomats and their missions will be targeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:07 PM IST