Taliban leader Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai meets delegations from India, Pakistan, UK, and Germany; here's what they discussed

Taliban delegation met a number of ambassadors based in Doha, Qatar including Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in the last couple of days.

Taliban Political Office chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai meets envoys of Pakistan, UK, Canada, India and Germany and discussed matters related to the crisis in the war-torn country, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a series of tweets Friday, reported Geo News.

Shaheen shared that the Taliban delegation met with Pakistani ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah.

"Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people's movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak," the spokesman wrote.

The Taliban spokesperson said the Political Office delegation has also held meetings with the UK, Indian and Canadian officials in the last few days, reported Geo News.

In a meeting with Simon Gass, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of the UK and his delegation in Doha, Shaheen said humanitarian assistance, political and security topics, as well as mutual relations, came under discussion.

The Taliban delegation, in discussions with German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel, sought assistance in the rehabilitation of the airport, reported Geo News. The German delegation, the Taliban spokesperson added, emphasised boosting and continuing their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Director Taliban Political Office also held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China.

"The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in the security and development of the region. China will also continue and increase its humanitarian assistance especially for the treatment of COVID-19," Suhail Shaheen stated, reported Geo News.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Crisis: Check out what Taliban said on relations with China and Russia

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:08 PM IST