Taliban attack on Afghan border town repulsed

Kabul: A Taliban attack was repulsed at an Afghan town near the country's border with Uzbekistan, a top police official said.

The attack took place on Sunday in Hairatan town, Balkh province.

"The Taliban rebels attacked the security checkpoints in Qazlaq area of Hairatan town, but they fled leaving seven bodies behind," the official told Xinhua news agency.

The key border town connecting Afghanistan with Uzbekistan has been regarded as the main trade gateway between the two nations.

Taliban militants have already taken control of the Shir Khan border crossing in northern Kunduz province which connects Afghanistan with Tajikistan.

Fighting has intensified since the start of withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban group has reportedly captured more than 170 districts over the past two months.

Government forces have been trying to regain control of the districts and have recaptured 20 of them over the past couple of weeks.