 Tajikistan: Upper Chamber Of Parliament Passes Law Banning Hijab & Public Celebrations Of Eid
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldTajikistan: Upper Chamber Of Parliament Passes Law Banning Hijab & Public Celebrations Of Eid

Tajikistan: Upper Chamber Of Parliament Passes Law Banning Hijab & Public Celebrations Of Eid

This restriction expanded to all public institutions, with enforcement through local government task forces and police actions.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 08:07 AM IST
article-image

Majlisi Milli, Tajikistan’s upper chamber of Tajikistan's parliament, ratified a law banning “alien garments” and children’s celebrations during the major Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr (Idi Ramazon) and Eid al-Adha (Idi Qurbon), commonly known as idgardak on June 19.

This decision was made during the 18th session presided over by Rustam Emomali. The Majlisi Milli's press center confirmed that amendments were also made to laws concerning holidays, traditions, rituals, the role of educators in child-rearing, and parental responsibilities, as per Tajikistan based new agency Asia-Plus.

This follows the Majlisi Namoyandagon’s (lower chamber) approval of the bill on June 8. The legislation targets the hijab and other Islamic clothing that has recently been associated with extremism by Tajik officials.

It also introduces significant fines for violations, ranging from 7,920 somonis for individuals to 57,600 somonis for government officials.

The ban on the hijab has evolved over years, starting in 2007 with the Education Ministry prohibiting Islamic and Western-style miniskirts in schools.

This restriction expanded to all public institutions, with enforcement through local government task forces and police actions.

To promote national attire, the government launched a campaign, including a 376-page manual, “The Guidebook Of Recommended Outfits In Tajikistan,” detailing appropriate clothing for women.

Additionally, bushy beards have been unofficially banned.

This comprehensive approach underscores Tajikistan's efforts to maintain cultural identity and address perceived threats of extremism through strict dress code regulations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tajikistan: Upper Chamber Of Parliament Passes Law Banning Hijab & Public Celebrations Of Eid

Tajikistan: Upper Chamber Of Parliament Passes Law Banning Hijab & Public Celebrations Of Eid

University Of Melbourne Warns International Student Caps Will Harm Australia

University Of Melbourne Warns International Student Caps Will Harm Australia

US To Attract 2.8 Million International Students By 2034

US To Attract 2.8 Million International Students By 2034

US: Louisiana Orders For Ten Commandments Display In Schools

US: Louisiana Orders For Ten Commandments Display In Schools

University Of Warwick Launches New BA (Hons) Child And Family: Mental Health Degree

University Of Warwick Launches New BA (Hons) Child And Family: Mental Health Degree