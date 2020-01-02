Taiwan: 10 rescued in military helicopter crash, 3 still missing

Taipei: Authorities here on Thursday said that 10 people have been rescued after a military helicopter crash-landed in Taiwan. Three persons are still missing and authorities are carrying out a search operation, Sputnik reported.
Earlier, communication had been lost with UH-60 Balck Hawk helicopter that carried Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and other senior military officials. It is not clear whether Shen is among the rescued or not.
The helicopter made the crash landing at about 9:00 am in a mountainous area near Yilan City. The cause of the incident remains unknown.
