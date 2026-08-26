Taiwanese TV Host Held In Japan For Pouring Liquid On Sacred Buddha's Footprint Stone At Yakushiji Temple | X @RT_com

A 39-year-old Taiwanese TV host was taken into custody at Japan’s Kansai International Airport over claims that she poured a liquid onto a national treasure at a centuries-old temple in Nara earlier this year, Tokyo Reporter reported. Japanese media identified the woman as Tsai Yi-zhen. She is accused of applying glycerin to the Buddha's Footprint Stone, known as Bussokuseki, at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Yakushiji Temple on April 6.

Temple personnel allegedly noticed liquid residue on the sacred stone and informed the police. Subsequent examination determined that the substance was glycerin, a clear liquid widely used in cosmetics and skincare products.

Authorities traced Tsai using security camera recordings from the temple. She had already departed Japan following the alleged act but was detained after entering the country again on August 22. Police suspect her of breaching Japan’s Act on Protection of Cultural Properties.

Japanese media reported that Tsai acknowledged the allegation during questioning, explaining that she occasionally pours oil over objects that have a strong emotional impact on her as part of her prayers. "I perform rituals by pouring oil on things that deeply move me, so I believe I poured oil on the Bussokuseki," Tsai told investigators.

The incident also attracted attention in Taiwan after local reports pointed out that Tsai Yi-zhen is the legal name of Taiwanese actress Wu Xiong. In April, Wu had posted several photographs from her Japan trip on Instagram, including images from Nara.

Her manager said in a statement on August 24 that Japanese authorities were still investigating the matter, while Wu’s family and a lawyer based in Japan were seeking to establish the facts surrounding the case.

The manager added that details available at present were insufficient and refused to address the specific accusations or reports concerning Wu. The statement urged the public to give investigators sufficient time to establish the facts and refrain from reaching judgments based on unconfirmed reports.

The manager also expressed regret over the "public concern and inconvenience caused by this incident", saying that additional information would be shared when there was greater clarity.

The Buddha's Footprint Stone is regarded as a significant religious and cultural artefact. Believed to date to 753 AD, it is considered Japan’s oldest surviving ancient Buddha footprint stone and has been designated a national treasure. Yakushiji Temple forms part of the UNESCO-listed Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara.