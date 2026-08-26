'You Are Not Alone, The State Is With You': Nepal PM Balen Shah’s First Statement After Flash Flood; Mobilises Forces, 100 Beds Reserved, Over 250 Rescued

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, has assured people affected by the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa and downstream areas that the government will stand by them with all available resources, as rescue and relief operations continue across the flood-hit region.

In a message to those affected by the disaster, Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction, assuring victims that the state would take responsibility for rescue, medical treatment, food and shelter.

“You are not alone in this difficult time. The state is with you with all its means and resources,” Shah said in a Facebook post.

Shah Directs Rescue, Relief Operations

Shah directed the mobilisation of the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police for search, rescue and relief operations. Additional personnel from other districts were also ordered to be deployed to strengthen the emergency response.

The Disaster Management Authority was asked to coordinate with medical teams, Nepal Scouts and the Red Cross, while additional ambulances and medical personnel were directed towards affected areas.

The Prime Minister also instructed Chief District Officers to immediately move residents living along riverbanks and in other vulnerable low-lying areas to safer locations. Authorities were told to use SMS and phone calls to alert residents about the danger.

Over 250 Rescued, Hospitals Kept Ready

Shah said Nepal Army helicopters had already rescued more than 250 people, with priority being given to the injured and those still missing. He directed authorities to continue rescue operations through the night wherever possible.

The government has also reserved 100 hospital beds at Bir Hospital and the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu specifically for flood victims, according to reports.

All available helicopters, including private aircraft, were placed on standby to support rescue operations.

PM Appeals For Patience, Urges People To Stay Safe

Shah urged people in affected areas to remain in safe locations and exercise patience as rescue teams work to reach those stranded or missing.

He also asked people who had been unable to contact their relatives not to panic and to rely on official updates from government agencies regarding search-and-rescue efforts.

High-Level Meetings Held As Disaster Response Intensifies

Following the disaster, Shah convened high-level meetings to review the situation and coordinate the government response. He also consulted lawmakers from affected districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

The flash floods struck northern Nepal on August 26, causing extensive damage to settlements and infrastructure and leaving hundreds of people missing. The disaster also affected tourists and travellers in the region.

India has also offered assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Shah, expressed condolences over the loss of lives and conveyed India's willingness to provide humanitarian support to Nepal as rescue operations continue.