'Truly Heart-Wrenching & Scary': Aaditya Thackeray Reacts To Deadly Nepal Flash Floods As Death Toll Nears 95 |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday reacted to the devastating flash floods that have affected parts of Nepal, describing the visuals emerging from the affected areas as “truly heart-wrenching and scary.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, “The loss of human life, property and to the region, at large, is truly devastating. I pray for the safety and recovery of those trapped in the floods and may help reach them soon.”

The visuals from Nepal of the flash floods are truly heart wrenching and scary. The loss of human life, property and to the region, at large, is truly devastating.



I pray for the safety and recovery of those trapped in the floods and may help reach them soon. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 26, 2026

Over 50 reportedly dead

The flash floods have caused widespread destruction across parts of Nepal, damaging homes, vehicles, bridges and other infrastructure. More than 95 people have reportedly died, while several others, including 105 Indians, remain missing after a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River swept through parts of northern Nepal.

According to the latest reports, around eight bodies have so far been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading following the massive flooding. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue searching areas cut off by floodwaters and damaged roads.

Bhote Koshi River surges

The flash flood reportedly struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, with authorities stating that the surge came from the direction of the Chinese side of the border. The floodwaters subsequently moved downstream into the Trishuli River, affecting Nuwakot and other downstream areas.

The sudden surge swept away vehicles, goods, houses and other property, leaving several communities struggling to reach safer areas.

Infrastructure severely damaged

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure across Rasuwa and Nuwakot. According to reports, around 60 houses near Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot were reportedly swept away, while two bridges over the Trishuli River were also damaged or destroyed.

The exact number of missing people remains unclear as authorities continue collecting information from remote and severely affected areas. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

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