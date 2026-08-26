US President Donald Trump Says Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Is Alive But 'Seriously Wounded' Amid Speculation Over His Whereabouts

US President Donald Trump has commented on Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's condition amid continued uncertainty over his whereabouts | AI Generated Image

Washington, August 26, 2026: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he believes Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive but seriously wounded, amid months of speculation over the Iranian leader's whereabouts.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen or photographed since taking over as Supreme Leader following the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Trump on Iran:



I don’t think Mojtaba Khamenei is dead.



He was very seriously wounded, left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing was seriously wounded.



But I don’t think he is dead.



If he is dead, they are putting on a pretty good show because they are talking… pic.twitter.com/UjvWm0vFKS — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 26, 2026

Trump Says Khamenei Was Seriously Wounded

Speaking in a telephone interview with radio host Glenn Beck, Trump said he did not believe Khamenei was dead.

"I don't think he is dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing, but I don't think he is dead," Trump said.

The US President also commented on the possibility that Khamenei might have died, saying that if the Supreme Leader was indeed not alive, “they (Iran) are putting on a very good show.”

Six Months Without A Public Appearance

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader six months ago but has remained absent from public life since taking over the role.

He has not been seen or photographed during that period, fuelling speculation about his condition and whereabouts.

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Absence Fuels Questions Over Leadership

Khamenei's prolonged absence from public view amid the ongoing US-Iran war has fuelled speculation that he may be dead or not fully in command.

Trump's comments add to the speculation surrounding the Iranian Supreme Leader but do not provide independent confirmation of his condition or whereabouts.

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