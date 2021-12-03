Surya Grahan 2021: Date, time and where can you watch the last Solar Eclipse of the year

A Total Solar Eclipse also called Surya Grahan, the last of the year, will be visible On December 4, from Antarctica. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on Earth. The previous Solar Eclipse was an annular one that occurred on June 10 this year.

The southern tip of South America, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand will also be able to see partial phases of the eclipse. In India, this solar eclipse will not be seen this time.

According to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Solar Eclipse will begin: 10:59 am

Total Eclipse will start: 12:30 pm

Maximum Eclipse will take place: 1:03pm

Full Eclipse will end: 1:33 pm

Partial Solar Eclipse will conclude: 3:07 pm

In total, it will last for 4 hours 8 minutes.

The December 4 Solar Eclipse can be seen in a harmless manner through NASA's live broadcast which will show the view from Union Glacier in Antarctica. The occasion will be live streamed on NASA's YouTube channel.

The dos and don'ts of Surya Grahan 2021

According to the Hindu religion, people follow some rules during Surya Grahan:

Do not use a sharp object during the eclipse while many

Do not prefer eating during the solar eclipse. it is said that one should eat at least two hours before an eclipse.

Pregnant women are advised not to venture outside the home during solar eclipse. They should stay indoors during the Sutak period. By doing this, the harmful rays of the sun do not affect the woman and the foetus.

One should refrain from looking at the sun directly during an eclipse. This is because of the intensity of the rays of the sun at this time that can damage the cells in the eye causing retinal burns.

Do not bathe during the eclipse. Take a bath after the eclipse ends.

