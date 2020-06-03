Stunned and speechless: How Justin Trudeau froze when asked about Trump's response to George Floyd protests

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, just froze for more than 20 seconds when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at invoking the military against the protesters in Tuesday briefing. After a brief pause, he responded that “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States.”

Trudeau did not stop at this and later went on adding about the racial discrimination in his country. He said, “It is a time for us as Canadians to recognize that we, too, have our challenges, that black Canadians and racialized Canadians face discrimination as a lived reality every single day.” He also said, “There is systemic discrimination in Canada, which means our systems treat Canadians of color, Canadians who are racialized differently than they do others."

Canadian PM added that it is a time to listen, to learn what injustices continue despite progress over the years and decades.

Justin Trudeau has also retweeted a tweet by Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence in which he had written, “Racism has no place in society. I have seen it, lived it, fought it, and endured it. Together, we must confront racism in any form so that our children do not have to.”