'Stop, Stop!': ATC Audio Captures Final Moments Before Deadly Runway Crash At New York's LaGuardia Airport; Both Pilots Killed |

New York: Panic-filled instructions from air traffic control moments before a fatal runway collision at LaGuardia Airport have surfaced online, offering a chilling glimpse into the seconds leading up to the crash between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck.

In an audio clip that has gone viral, yet remains unverified, an air traffic controller can be heard urgently warning the ground vehicle. “Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop,” the controller repeatedly shouts, indicating imminent danger as the aircraft approached the runway.

🚨#UPDATE: Listen as you can hear panic as air traffic controllers try to divert everyone away from LaGuardia after a jet had collided with a fire truck numerous injuries and now Fatalities are being reported pic.twitter.com/sU7OjwB2ol — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026

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The collision reportedly occurred when the Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal, struck the fire engine on Runway 4 late Sunday night. The truck was said to be attempting to cross the runway to respond to another emergency involving a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max, where crew members had complained of a strange odour onboard.

Both Pilots Killed In Tragic Crash

According to US media reports, the impact proved fatal for both the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft. Two firefighters onboard the truck sustained critical injuries, including fractures and are currently undergoing treatment.

The aircraft, operated by Jazz Airlines, was carrying around 72 passengers and four crew members. While all passengers were evacuated, their medical conditions are still being evaluated. Authorities have not yet released an official casualty report.

The audio clip also reportedly captures the controller instructing another aircraft to abort its approach. “Go around,” the controller tells a separate flight, while also informing the Air Canada pilot that a collision with a vehicle had occurred.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene as evacuation operations began. Visuals circulating on social media show the aircraft’s nose heavily damaged and tilted upward, though officials have not verified these clips.

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Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop, halting incoming flights and diverting several others. Airport operations were severely disrupted as authorities managed the aftermath. Officials have yet to confirm the exact sequence of events or determine responsibility. A detailed investigation into the crash and runway protocols is expected.