Air Canada Express Crash At LaGuardia Airport: Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed After Passenger Plane Rams Into Fire Truck On NY Airport Runway

Air Canada Crash At LaGuardia Airport: Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed After Passenger Plane Rams Into Fire Truck On NY Airport Runway |

New York: A pilot and co-pilot were killed after an Air Canada Express passenger aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, according to US media reports. The incident has also left at least two firefighters critically injured, raising serious concerns over runway safety and emergency coordination.

The crash reportedly occurred around 11:38 pm (local time) when the Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal, struck a fire engine on Runway 4. The aircraft, operated by Jazz Airlines, is said to have hit the vehicle at a speed of approximately 39 kmph, as per flight-tracking data.

🚨#BREAKING: Officials have just announced that both the pilot and co-pilot have tragically been confirmed dead following the plane collision with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York. pic.twitter.com/EXX4JRyNzj — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 23, 2026

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Both Pilots Killed, 2 Firefighters Critical

According to reports by NBC and Sky News, the two pilots onboard were killed in the impact, while firefighters in the vehicle sustained severe injuries, including broken limbs. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

There were around 72 passengers and four crew members on board the flight and their conditions are being assessed. Some reports suggest the passengers included a group travelling from New York, though officials have not confirmed these details.

Dramatic visuals from the scene surfaced on social media, showing emergency teams carrying out evacuation and rescue operations. Unverified footage indicated major damage to the aircraft’s nose, which appeared crushed and tilted upward as passengers were safely deplaned.

Following the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ground stop at the airport, halting all incoming flights. Several flights were either diverted to nearby airports or returned to their origin. Authorities indicated that the shutdown could remain in effect for several hours as emergency operations continue.

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Preliminary reports suggest the fire truck was responding to another aircraft emergency on the ground when it entered the runway and collided with the incoming flight. Weather conditions at the time were also reported to be unfavourable. Officials have yet to release a detailed statement on the cause of the collision or confirm the full extent of casualties.