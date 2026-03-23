Air Canada Express Plane Rams Fire Truck On New York's LaGuardia Airport Runway, Several Feared Injured; VIDEOS |

New York: Operations at LaGuardia Airport were disrupted after a passenger aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway, leading the authorities to halt incoming flights and launch emergency response measures.

The incident involved an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 flight arriving from Montreal, which reportedly struck a fire engine on Runway 4 shortly after landing. According to flight-tracking platform FlightRadar24, the collision led to immediate emergency action at the airport.

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Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all incoming flights, citing an emergency situation. Officials indicated that the suspension could remain in place for several hours, with the possibility of further extension depending on developments.

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Over 100 Passengers On Board

There were around 100 passengers on board the aircraft at the time of the collision, according to a New York Post report. While authorities have not released an official statement on casualties, initial reports suggest that several individuals may have been injured. At least four firefighters are feared to be in critical condition after the crash, though this has not yet been formally confirmed.

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Passengers Being Evacuated, As Seen In Viral Clips

Visuals circulating on social media showed passengers being evacuated from the aircraft as emergency teams rushed to the scene. Some unverified footage appeared to show damage to the nose of the plane, which seemed tilted upward, indicating the impact of the collision. However, officials have not confirmed the authenticity of these videos.

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Emergency crews, including fire and medical teams, were seen conducting rescue and evacuation operations, while officials worked to assess the condition of passengers and crew members.

Authorities have yet to disclose the exact cause of the collision or the extent of damage to the aircraft and the fire truck. Investigations are expected to be launched once the situation is brought under control. The incident has led to major disruption at one of New York’s busiest airports, with passengers likely to face delays as operations remain suspended. Further updates are awaited as officials continue to monitor the situation.