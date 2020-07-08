Starbucks barista writes 'ISIS' on Muslim woman's cup; here's what she did next

We’ve all at some point visited Starbucks only to be christened with a completely different name if it isn’t quite common. However, it wasn’t the same for a Muslim woman who was named as a terrorist outfit.

19-year-old Aishah has claimed that she received a beverage from a Target Starbucks barista with "ISIS" written on the cup instead of her name. The incident took place at one of the retail corporation's Minnesota locations. ISIS stands for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Aishah told CNN that she “felt singled out for her religious beliefs after seeing "ISIS" on her Starbucks cup.”

Despite being perturbed by the act, she filed a case of discrimination against Target and is being represented by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), which filed a charge to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.