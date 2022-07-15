e-Paper Get App

Sri Lankan crisis: Speaker confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned

He said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until a new president is elected

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka's disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa | AP

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation has been accepted on Friday. The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, confirmed the news to the reporters by saying, "Yes, the resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow..."

He said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until a new president is elected, and further added that Sri Lankan Parliament will convene on Saturday at 10 AM.

Saudi plane ferries Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was allowed to enter Singapore on Thursday on a "private visit," a day after he landed in the Maldives after fleeing from Colombo. Interestingly, he arrived in a Saudi Airlines flight. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any, a Singapore spokesperson said, adding that they generally do not entertain such requests.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled without resigning to avoid the possibility of being arrested by the new government. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday informed Rajapaksa that he should submit his resignation letter at the earliest, or else he will consider removing him from office.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldSri Lankan crisis: Speaker confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested