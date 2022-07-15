Sri Lankan crisis: Speaker confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned

Sri Lanka's disgraced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa | AP

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation has been accepted on Friday. The Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, confirmed the news to the reporters by saying, "Yes, the resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow..."

He said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue as acting president until a new president is elected, and further added that Sri Lankan Parliament will convene on Saturday at 10 AM.

#WATCH | Yes resignation has been accepted, legal process will follow...Members will be invited tomorrow (to elect a President): Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation

Saudi plane ferries Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was allowed to enter Singapore on Thursday on a "private visit," a day after he landed in the Maldives after fleeing from Colombo. Interestingly, he arrived in a Saudi Airlines flight. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any, a Singapore spokesperson said, adding that they generally do not entertain such requests.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled without resigning to avoid the possibility of being arrested by the new government. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday informed Rajapaksa that he should submit his resignation letter at the earliest, or else he will consider removing him from office.