South Korea stamped: Condolences pour in from world leaders over deadly disaster in Seoul ahead of Halloween

Jaishankar expresses condolences over deaths in Seoul Halloween stampede |

Leaders from across the world have sent out their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones over deadly stamped during the Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. India among many other countries stand in solitary with South Korea in as it fights the terrifying incident.

Numerous celebrities have delayed their celebratory plans, including BTS. The musical band announced postponement of their upcoming solo song that will feature Jin. The song will mark his last song before he takes sabbatical to join the Army. In addition, EXO, another South Korean-Chinese boy band's member Chen has also postponed the release of his solo album while he grieves over the Itaewon tragedy.

On the late evening of October 29, the world woke up to the horrific news from Seoul, South Korea, where more than 151 people (as we write) are reported to have died and about 150 have been injured. The incident happened in Seoul's Itaewon district as a number of people were gathered to celebrate Halloween.

As per reports, this was the first public event in Seoul after three years that the country lifted the COVID-19 restrictions.

Condolences from world leaders:

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022

[공지] 진 관련 콘텐츠 일정 연기 안내



10월 30-31일 예정되었던 일정들이 연기되었음을 알려드립니다.

10/30 12PM (KST) Stationhead Listening Party

10/31 0AM (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video



추후 공지를 통해 일정 재안내드리겠습니다. 팬 여러분의 양해 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) October 30, 2022

Horrific news from Seoul tonight.



All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022

On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea today, following a deadly stampede in Seoul. I’m thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022

Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022

Absolutely devastating news of a deadly stampede in Seoul.



Deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones and quick recovery to those injured.



Our thoughts are with the people of South Korea at the time of this horrific tragedy @FMParkJin — Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) October 30, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the terrible events in #Seoul, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives. We offer our thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. 🇬🇪 stands with 🇰🇷 at this difficult time. @FMParkJin @MOFAkr_eng — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) October 30, 2022

I deeply regret every life lost during today's tragedy in Seoul and I extend my deepest condolences to all the people of the Republic of Korea.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and close ones of the victims. — Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) October 29, 2022

We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected by the tragedy in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea.



우리는 대한민국 서울 이태원에서 발생한 비극적 참사의 희생자분들과 가족분들에게 깊은 애도와 위로의 마음을 전합니다. pic.twitter.com/EFeZ4TR5qY — gucci (@gucci) October 30, 2022

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, 151 people, including 19 foreigners, have been killed and 82 others injured in a deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district. We offer our deepest condolences to everyone who lost loved ones in last night’s tragedy. #Itaewon #PrayforItaewon pic.twitter.com/g4NYqRwbOk — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 30, 2022