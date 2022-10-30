South Korea stamped: Condolences pour in from world leaders over deadly disaster in Seoul ahead of Halloween

e-Paper Get App
Many world leaders including India have extended their condolences to the families that lost loved ones and the nation that is battling with the horrific incident ahead of Halloween

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Jaishankar expresses condolences over deaths in Seoul Halloween stampede |
Leaders from across the world have sent out their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones over deadly stamped during the Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. India among many other countries stand in solitary with South Korea in as it fights the terrifying incident.

Numerous celebrities have delayed their celebratory plans, including BTS. The musical band announced postponement of their upcoming solo song that will feature Jin. The song will mark his last song before he takes sabbatical to join the Army. In addition, EXO, another South Korean-Chinese boy band's member Chen has also postponed the release of his solo album while he grieves over the Itaewon tragedy.

On the late evening of October 29, the world woke up to the horrific news from Seoul, South Korea, where more than 151 people (as we write) are reported to have died and about 150 have been injured. The incident happened in Seoul's Itaewon district as a number of people were gathered to celebrate Halloween.

As per reports, this was the first public event in Seoul after three years that the country lifted the COVID-19 restrictions.

Condolences from world leaders:

