South African priests overcharging for funerals of COVID-19 victims

Johannesburg: Cashing in on the fearful atmosphere prevailing in South Africa amidst a second wave and a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, some Hindu priests in the country are allegedly charging exorbitant rates for conducting funerals of coronavirus victims.

The priests are under fire for charging between 1,200 rand ($79) and 2,000 rand ($131) to conduct a funeral, according to Pradeep Ramlall, a member of the Hindu Dharma Association of South Africa and Manager of the Clare Estate Crematorium in Durban.

"This is not right. As per our scriptures, this is our seva (service) to the community. If a family wants to give a priest a donation, then that is acceptable but priests should not be charging people," he told the Weekly Post newspaper as he slammed the priests who are overcharging.

Ramlall said the organisation has received a number of complaints from people whose relatives succumbed to the deadly contagion.

In recent weeks, in view of a second wave and a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, the crematorium has had to introduce double shifts amid daily deaths in the city which is home to more than a third of South Africa's Indian-origin population of about 1.4 million.

"I was in my vehicle. The priest had conducted a COVID-19 victim's funeral. While he was in the parking lot, he removed 100 rand (USD 6.6) notes from his pocket and counted it before sanitising each note and putting the money back into his pocket," Ramlall said recounting an incident that he had personally witnessed.

He called on the community to avoid being exploited under the current trying circumstances which was bringing grief to so many families and asked them to conduct the cremation themselves.