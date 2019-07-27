South African President Cyril Ramaphosa details meetings with Gupta brothers

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has made public a six-page affidavit in which he detailed his meetings with the controversial Gupta brothers to the commission of inquiry investigating "state capture". The Indian-born Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh are known to be close to former South African President Jacob Zuma.

His son, daughter and one of the former President's wives worked for the family's firms, according to media reports. The Gupta brothers have been accused of wielding enormous political influence in South Africa, with critics saying that they tried to "capture the state" to further their own business interests. The family allegedly used its relationship with Zuma to influence state contracts, Cabinet appointments and secure several lucrative deals in the country. The former President, however, claimed that he never broke the law in his dealings with the Guptas.