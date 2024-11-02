'Situation Unfolding In North Gaza Is Apocalyptic,' Says UN Agencies; Calls On Israel To Cease Its Assault

The United Nations Vienna |

United Nations: Leaders of UN agencies and humanitarian organisations warned the situation in North Gaza is "apocalyptic," calling on Israel to cease its assault on the region and humanitarians, and urging all parties to protect civilians.

"The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue," said a joint statement signed by the heads of 15 UN agencies, including the World Health Organization, the UN Children's Fund, International Organisation for Migration, the World Food Programme, and aid groups on Friday.

"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine, and violence," the statement said.

Polio Vaccination Campaign Delayed

In a further blow to the humanitarian response, the polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk, reports Xinhua news agency.

The top UN officials also criticised the latest legislation adopted by the Israeli parliament banning the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), warning that the legislation "would be a catastrophe for the humanitarian response in Gaza, diametrically opposed to the United Nations Charter," with potential dire impacts on the human rights of the millions of Palestinians, and in violation of Israel's obligations under international law.

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," the statement stressed, adding that the blatant disregard for basic humanity and the laws of war must stop.

"The entire region is on the edge of a precipice. An immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustained, unconditional ceasefire are long overdue," the statement noted.

The top UN officials called for humanitarian relief to be facilitated, urging all parties to provide unimpeded access to affected people and commercial goods to be allowed to enter Gaza.

