Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Wraps Up Introductory Visits To Brunei And Malaysia

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivers a speech at the Official Lunch hosted by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, at the Istana Nurul Iman on June 11, 2024. | Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who took charge of the country’s highest office on May 15, 2024, undertook his first introductory visits to ASEAN capitals this week, with Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei Darussalam being his first stop, followed by Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

“Singapore is a small and open economy, dependent on being plugged into the world to make a living. We’ll need to work with like-minded partners, near and afar, to contribute to building a stable external environment. This is crucial for the peace and prosperity of Singapore,” wrote PM Wong on the social network X on June 12, the second day of his introductory visits.

He added: “A stable external environment will allow Singapore to prosper. As PM, I’ll continue to pay special attention to growing our global network of friends and lead our international engagements. Thanks to our Bruneian and Malaysian friends for the warm hospitality.”

In Brunei Darussalam, PM Wong and his delegation were received by HRH Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, and HRH Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, who hosted a Welcome Ceremony at the Brunei International Airport.

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong being received by HRH Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Negara Brunei Darussalam, at the Brunei International Airport. | Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

PM Wong inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Welcome Ceremony at the Brunei International Airport. | Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

A statement from the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said: “Prime Minister Wong and the delegation had a royal audience with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha at the Istana Nurul Iman. His Majesty hosted Prime Minister Wong and the delegation to an official lunch.”

Singapore and Brunei Darussalam share 40 years of diplomatic relations, and PM Wong thanked Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah “for his longstanding support for the Singapore Armed Forces training in Brunei”.

The MFA said that in Malaysia, PM Wong met and was hosted to lunch by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana.

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on June 12 | X/@MalaysiaMFA

A welcome dance performance for Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | X/@MalaysiaMFA

One of the topics of their discussion was “the steady progress on win-win projects like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone”.

The MFA statement added: “They looked forward to convening the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Malaysia later this year. Prime Minister Wong also expressed Singapore’s full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship next year.”

