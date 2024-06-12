'Looks Tasty': Netizens React To Viral Video Showing Singapore Man Cooking 'Red Bull Rice'

Are you interested in experimenting with your food today and preparing something quite unusual? If you are too bored with your routine recipes and crave some variety in dining, this video is your sign to try something new. People have come across a weird dish to be 'tasty', which has made them interested in giving it a try. What is the dish all about? We warn you from screaming out in disgust as we happen to reveal the food's name; it's a Red Bull Porridge.

Singapore influencer prepares bizarre dish

Yes, you read that right. Someone just cooked a rice dish with an energy drink and came out with something that sounds bizarre. A Red Bull Rice, really? Calvin Lee from Singapore, an influencer who often shares his quirky food preparations on social media, uploaded a reel in late May which showed him cooking the porridge with not water or milk, but Red Bull.

Watch reel below

Video shows full recipe of Red Bull Porridge

The video recorded the detailed recipe to cook the uniquely-crafted dish. It showed Lee taking viewers through the step-wise process of preparing the 'energising porridge'.

As you might have guessed it already, it started with the influencer heating some rice on a pan while adding the drink to it. He then added a red tomato, bull-based beef, egg, ketchup, soy sauce, and spring onions to his preparation. After that, he was seen mixing the ingredients well to prepare the Red Bull Porridge.

Did the influencer like the dish?

Once the porridge was ready to serve, he tried it himself. Did it taste well? His reaction was a "Wow." "Go try, go try," he said while posting the clip on Instagram.

Netizens react to viral dish

Noting that Lee enjoyed the weird preparation, accompanied by its impressive texture and appearance, people were a little tempted to give it a try.

Unlike most viral dishes that surface online and get trolled, this one managed to make some space in the hearts of netizens. Not everybody, but many expressed their interest in trying this dish, which they addressed as "Power porridge." "Looks kinda tasty," commented an Instagram user, while another added, "This is best combination. Yummy!"