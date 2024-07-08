Singapore FinTech Festival 2024 To Take Place From 6-8 November, Spotlight On Artificial Intelligence And Quantum Technology

Singapore. Representational image. Photo courtesy: Unsplash |

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2024 will be back for its 9th edition from 6 to 8 November. It will be preceded by the Insights Forum from 4 to 5 November. Attended by over 66,000 participants from 150 countries in 2023, SFF 2024 will offer a distinguished lineup of global central bankers, regulators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and influencers to collaborate and shape the future of the global financial ecosystem through aligning regulation, innovation and technology, an official news release stated.

Organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Elevandi, and Constellar, in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore, SFF 2024 will examine the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing in revolutionising financial services and to deliver sustainable and inclusive economic growth. As the world continues to deal with the challenges of climate change, SFF 2024 will also highlight the role of FinTech in driving sustainable finance.

With rapid advancements and unprecedented investments in AI by corporations and governments, SFF 2024 will convene regulator-industry dialogues to facilitate greater alignment of policy approaches that can create an enabling environment for AI innovation and adoption. SFF 2024 also aims to foster the development of a responsible AI ecosystem in financial services, with strong international public-private sector collaboration to ensure that AI brings transparency, trust, and inclusion to the financial ecosystem.

With global public investments in quantum technology exceeding USD42 billion, SFF 2024 will also spotlight quantum computing, underscoring the urgency of harnessing this groundbreaking technology to enhance performance in financial services, future-proof encryption, and optimise efficiency. The Festival will also address the challenges of applying quantum systems and their impact on the financial services tech stack.

Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS and Chairman of Elevandi Board said, “The financial services sector is at a critical inflection point, with AI and Quantum Computing poised to revolutionise the global financial ecosystem. SFF 2024 will seek to align technology, innovation, and regulation so that these transformative technologies are deployed with strategic foresight, collaboration, and adaptability to unlock new opportunities for economic and industry growth and resilience. Harmonising global FinTech regulations that support innovation, fostering cross-border collaboration on payments and credit, and ensuring a secure, inclusive, and sustainable financial ecosystem powered by responsible adoption of AI and Quantum Technologies will be the primary focus of SFF 2024.”

Highlights to be featured at SFF 2024

Invitation-only Dialogues and Signature Side Events such as the Insights Forum will convene 1,500 senior policymakers, top industry executives, and investors for leadership dialogues and collaboration discussions. To be held on 4 and 5 November at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the Forum aims to foster discussions on aligning critical stakeholders’ views on the conditions needed to grow and realise industry applications of AI, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge technologies. Hosted at the Insights Forum is the Asia-Pacific Chapter of The Capital Meets Policy Dialogue, which will gather senior policymakers and leaders from both the private and public sectors to debate solutions to the most urgent issues in capital investment, value creation and policymaking.

This year, the Global FinTech Hackcelerator, organised by MAS in partnership with Elevandi, is looking for innovative solutions to address problem statements centred on Improving Financial Health. Up to 20 finalists will be shortlisted and paired with a Corporate Champion to pitch their solutions on Demo Day at SFF on 6 November. All finalists will also receive a SGD 20,000 cash stipend and a startup kiosk at SFF to showcase their solutions. The top three winners will be announced at a gala on 7 November, and stand to win SGD 50,000 each in prize money.

Blockchain Guardians Programme is a new skills-based learning initiative that will commence on 2 September 2024. Launched by Elevandi Education, the 10-week programme addresses the growing demand and skills gap for talent in the areas of digital

assets, data, and compliance in both the public and private sectors. The programme, co-curated by web3 and digital assets industry stakeholders, includes an online course, mentorship, and industry immersion. It will culminate in a ceremony for 30 graduating students, who will receive digital certificates, at the SFF Talent Zone.

Five Thematic Zones – Technology Zone, ESG Zone, Regulation Zone, Founders & Investors Zone, and Talent Zone – where attendees can participate in dialogues, workshops, and explore an international showcase of the latest FinTech solutions. There will also be founder- and investor-focused mentorship sessions, masterclasses such as The Art of Storytelling, a spotlight on women entrepreneurs, mental health and wellness workshops, and an alumni meet-up for past participants of The Founders Peak at the Founders & Investors Zone.

SFF MeetUp, a new networking initiative, is expected to facilitate 20,000 meetings at the Festival, with half an exhibition hall dedicated to simultaneous one-on-one meetings. SFF MeetUp will help individuals and organisations meet, collaborate and conduct business efficiently, foster new partnerships and drive growth opportunities.

Cultivating agility, innovation and inspiration, and fostering connections at SFF 2024

Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar, said, “As the premier platform convening the world’s largest annual gathering of the FinTech community, SFF is committed to becoming a truly global marketplace. This year, we expect to expand to over 40 international pavilions represented by 30 countries, alongside regional and local associations and industry partners. We will also be launching SFF MeetUp, a first in Asia and at the Festival, introducing a transformative tech-based networking experience that has proven to deliver at least five times more efficient and effective engagement opportunities for attendees. By driving greater access to markets and amplifying the Festival’s collaborative potential, SFF 2024 will play a key role in fostering connections between leading industry players, regional trade visitors, innovators and start-ups to catalyse growth for the FinTech ecosystem at an unprecedented scale.”

Registration for SFF 2024 is now open at www.fintechfestival.sg. Complimentary passes are available for policymakers, regulators, think tanks, academics, coders and students. Start-ups also enjoy discounted tickets.

