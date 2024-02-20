Shocking Moment Shows Lahore Don Ameer Balaj Tipu Shot Dead At Wedding Ceremony; Watch Video

Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Tipu Truckanwala was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area of Pakistan's Lahore on Sunday (February 18) night. Ameer Balaj Tipu, in his early 30s, was a prominent figure in the underworld of Lahore and he was also the owner of a goods transport company in Pakistan.

Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, who himself fell victim to a fatal attack in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries sustained during the gunfire.

The video capturing the exact moments of Ameer Balaj Tipu being shot has emerged on social media. In the footage, multiple gunshots can be heard, accompanied by gunpowder smoke. Following the gunfire, individuals are observed fleeing in panic for their safety.

Watch the video here:

بلاج ٹیپو پر حملے کی ویڈیو ۔۔۔



خدا مغفرت فرماے تیسری نسل بیکار دشمنی کی نظر ہوئی بلا ٹیپو اب بالاج ۔۔۔



میر بلاج ٹیپو کو چوہنگ لاہور کے علاقے میں شادی کی تقریب میں قتل کر دیا گیا مشہور بدمعاش ٹیپو ٹرکاں والا کا بیٹا تھا پرانی دشمنی بٹ خاندان سے ہے طیفی بٹ وغیرہ ۔۔۔



اس ساری… pic.twitter.com/BSkgRCNeSG — Saad Maqsood ‏سعـــــد مقصـــــــــود (@SaadMaqsud) February 19, 2024

امیر بالاج ٹیپو کی لاش کو پوسٹ مارٹم کیلئے جناح ہسپتال مردہ خانے منتقل کردیا گیا،،#balajtipu کے ساتھیوں کی بڑی تعداد ہسپتال میں موجود،،ہسپتال میں امن و امان کی صورتحال کے پیش نظر پولیس کی بھاری نفری تعینات،ڈی ائی جی آپریشن لاہور علی ناصر رضوی بھی موقعہ پر موجود pic.twitter.com/gSI5qolxzW — Bilal Nadeem محمد بلال ندیم (@MBilalkhan525) February 18, 2024

Balaj's grandfather had also been embroiled in an age-old feud, adding to the family's history of violence, as reported by Dawn. According to police reports, the assailant opened fire at Balaj and two other guests, critically injuring them. In a swift response, Balaj's armed associates retaliated, resulting in the immediate death of the attacker.

Despite efforts to save him, Balaj passed away at Jinnah Hospital. According to Dawn, the news of Balaj's demise elicited grief and fury among his supporters, who converged at the hospital to mourn his loss. Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as some women were witnessed beating their chests and condemning the perpetrators, while others loudly voiced their allegiance to Balaj.

Law enforcement authorities have sealed off the area and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Their primary focus is to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify the assailant. As of now, no arrests have been made, as per reports.

The police also rushed to the hospital and deployed a heavy contingent of officers near the hospital over fears of clashes as Balaj and his family had a history of enmities for at least three generations. Ameer Balaj Tipu's untimely death has highlighted his significant influence and feared reputation within Lahore's underworld.