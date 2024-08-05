Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Likely To Land In Delhi Shortly; Army To Form Interim Government

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File/PTI

Amid the raging protests that killed many, the incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly fled her country and is allegedly en route to India. There are reports that her aircraft will shortly land in Delhi and the Indian agencies are monitoring the flight.

The pressure has been mounting on the long-serving leader as protests revolting against the reservation system in the country flared up in the streets of Dhaka and other cities in the Bengali-speaking country. According to reports, the Bangladeshi territorial Army has claimed that it will formulate an interim government in the conflict-stricken country.

There are many videos circulating on the internet in which it can be seen that an army helicopter has landed or ready to take off at an undisclosed location. It is being claimed that Sheikh Hasina has landed in India. There are several claims that former Bangladesh Prime Minister in West Bengal and there are also claims that she has landed in Agartala which is the capital of Tripura. However, there is no official announcement or any information from the government that Sheikh Hasina has landed in India.

The video has been shared with the caption, "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has landed in Agartala, the capital city of Indian state of Tripura as per reports. Agartala is the closest Indian city to Dhaka. Below visuals of Sheikh Hasina along with her sister escaping in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper."

It is being claimed that she has left Bangladesh in a C-139 aircraft and it is also being claimed that the aircraft is headed to Delhi. ANI reported, "Indian security agencies are monitoring a C-130 aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 since 10 kms from Indian border with Bangladesh and it is heading towards Delhi. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane: Sources"

ANI further reported, "The C-130 aircraft is expected to reach around 1700-1715 hours at a runway here. The Bangladesh Air Force plane has crossed Patna and reached near UP-Bihar border. Top security brass monitoring the situation very closely. All radars active and keeping a close watch on it: Sources."

There are videos also circulating on social media in which it can be seen that protesters have stormed the PM house in Bangladesh. The protesters are seen in the video resting on the bed and sofas at the PM house. They have also taken away expensive items from the spot and also stole goat, fish, ducks and rabbits from the PM house.