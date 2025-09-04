Russian President Vladimir Putin Signals Willingness To Host Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Moscow Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin | FPJ

Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) expressed his openness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided that the meeting is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has "never ruled out" such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine's constitutional framework.

"I've already said that I've never ruled out such a meeting, but whether this can be meaningful in accordance with the Ukrainian constitution... It is possible; I never rule this out. If the meeting is well prepared and if it leads to a positive potential outcome, it is possible. And by the way, Donald (Trump) asked me if it's possible to have such a meeting, and I said that it is. After all, if Zelenskyy is ready, he can come to Moscow. This is quite possible," he stated.

The Russian president also weighed in on Ukraine's right to sovereignty, including its freedom to choose its own security arrangements.

However, he added a significant caveat, arguing that "no country can ensure its security at the expense of another country, such as Russia."

Putin also repeated Moscow's longstanding objection to Ukraine's potential NATO membership, calling it a direct threat to Russian national interests, while showing less resistance to Ukraine's European Union ambitions.

"I concur with those who say that every country has the right to choose how to ensure its security, and it's true for every country, including Ukraine. But it also means that no country can ensure its security at the expense of another country, such as Russia. We always opposed the idea of Ukraine becoming a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, but we never doubted its right to engage in its economic activities in any way it likes, and that includes EU membership," he stated.

Following his remark, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, slammed the Russian President, accusing him of not accepting proposals given by "at least seven countries" to host the talks, while calling his proposal "knowingly unacceptable".

Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war. Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Türkiye, and three Gulf states.



These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting… pic.twitter.com/b19VquSEFU — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) September 3, 2025

"Right now, at least seven countries are ready to host a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia to bring an end to the war. Austria, the Holy See, Switzerland, Turkiye, and three Gulf states. These are serious proposals and President Zelenskyy is ready for such a meeting at any point of time. Yet, Putin continues to mess around with everyone by making knowingly unacceptable proposals. Only increased pressure can force Russia to finally get serious about peace process," Sybiha stated in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)