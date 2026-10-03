'She Was..': Neighbour Reveals How Captain Smit Machchhar's Wife Reacted After Flydubai Flight Stabbing |

The courage displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar during a terrifying mid-air incident has drawn attention to his actions as a pilot, but a social media post by his neighbour, Dr Arti Sharma, has highlighted another side of the episode, the quiet resilience of his family.

Sharma, an obstetrician-gynaecologist who lives in the same residential complex as Machchhar and his family, shared how neighbours came forward to check on his wife after news of the incident emerged. They offered their support and asked if the family needed anything.

According to Sharma, Machchhar’s wife responded calmly, thanking the residents for their prayers and assuring them that her husband was doing okay. For Sharma, the interaction underscored the emotional burden carried by families while their loved ones face life-threatening situations.

Reflecting on the experience, Sharma wrote about how public attention often remains fixed on the person who displays courage, while the family behind them goes through a period of anxiety and uncertainty.

"Whenever we celebrate the courage of a person in the spotlight, there's always a family standing behind that person, hoping, waiting, praying for their person to come back home," Sharma said.

Flydubai Flight Cockpit Stabbing Case

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured after he was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani national, inside the aircraft’s cockpit. The reported axe attack resulted in a dangerous situation, with the aircraft losing altitude during the confrontation.

Despite being injured, Machchhar acted to alert those onboard to the emergency. He opened the cockpit and informed the cabin crew and passengers about what had happened. Passengers subsequently intervened and overpowered the attacker. Off-duty pilots then stepped in and successfully landed the aircraft.

Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.