'Captain Smit Machchhar Is Recovering Well': MEA Shares Health Update After Flydubai Pilot Hamam Alhamami Attacked Him |

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot during a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is recovering well and remains under medical care, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE said it was in contact with Machchhar’s family and local authorities and thanked the UAE government for its assistance.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health,” the embassy said in a post on X.

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Flydubai cockpit attack sparks emergency

The incident occurred on September 30 aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling to Tel Aviv. According to the UAE state news agency WAM, Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

UAE Attorney General Counsellor Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot had “attempted to carry out a terrorist act” and tried to seize control of the aircraft's flight controls while it was airborne.

The confrontation reportedly caused the aircraft to lose around 16,000 feet in roughly two minutes. Despite suffering injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door. Cabin crew, passengers and two off-duty pilots then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the co-pilot.

The Boeing 737 was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 people aboard the flight were reported to have safely disembarked.

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Investigation examines co-pilot's background

UAE authorities are investigating the attack, including the alleged motive and any possible links connected to the incident. Investigators are examining both physical and digital evidence.

Media reports have also focused on al-Hammami's previous aviation career. Reports citing sources in Oman said he had undergone pilot training with Oman Air but was later assigned non-flying duties after concerns were reportedly raised about visits to radical websites. He is said to have left the airline around 2024.

The UAE has not yet released its final findings on the motive or circumstances surrounding the attack.