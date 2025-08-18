 Seven Killed In Shooting At Billiard Hall In Ecuador’s Santo Domingo Amid Rising Gang Violence
Several gunmen in black arrived at a billiard hall on Sunday in Santo Domingo, capital of the province, and opened fire on people present, according to a media report.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Seven people were killed in a shooting that occurred in the northwestern Ecuadorian province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas. | X @ICR360

Quito: Seven people were killed in a shooting that occurred in the northwestern Ecuadorian province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, local media reported.

Several gunmen in black arrived at a billiard hall on Sunday in Santo Domingo, capital of the province, and opened fire on people present, according to a media report.

Local police cordoned off the crime scene after the incident. An initial investigation showed the deceased included a retired police officer and a suspected criminal gang leader nicknamed "Rasta," Xinhua News Agency reported.

Located between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific coast and in the intersection of multiple drug trafficking routes, the province has seen frequent violent cases caused by gang conflicts.

Earlier in June, at least eight people were shot dead in Ecuador's southwestern coastal city of Guayaquil, amid a surge in criminal violence, national police said.

The attack occurred in the Pascuales district, along the Daule highway. "Eight people were killed by gunfire," police said in a statement, adding that officers were deployed immediately to investigate and pursue those responsible.

Local media reported that the victims were gunned down in Guayaquil's industrial zone, near the Peca area and outside a municipal market, just as vendors were beginning their workday.

Five of the victims were motorcycle taxi drivers, local TV reports said.

Police suggested the spike in violence may be linked to the recent seizure of four assault rifles over the weekend.

Guayaquil, one of Ecuador's most dangerous cities, has seen a string of deadly attacks in recent days. Earlier, four men were killed in a home in Bastion Popular. In a similar incident, a married couple was shot dead after dropping off their children at school in the Mucho Lote neighbourhood.

The city, capital of Guayas province, has been under a state of emergency since April due to what the government calls a "grave internal disturbance."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

