Security tightened in Sri Lanka ahead of presidential polls

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday beefed up security by deploying thousands of police officers across the country, ahead of a crucial presidential poll scheduled for Saturday, police said.

Police Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said that over 25,000 police officers were deployed in the nine districts of the island country for election duty, and by Saturday they would be deployed at the 12,856 polling booths which will be set up, Xinhua reported. Gunasekara said over 2,000 police officers will also be deployed in the 43 counting centers while thousands of officers will also be on duty through mobile patrols.