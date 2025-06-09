Saudi Arabia Suspends Block Work Visas For 14 Countries Including India: What Does It Mean? Check Details | File Pic (Representational Image)

In a significant move tied to the upcoming Hajj season, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of block work visas for citizens from 14 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Indonesia.

The decision, effective from May 2025, is reportedly aimed at curbing visa misuse and preventing unauthorised participation in the pilgrimage, which was a key concern during previous Hajj season.

Here's a list of the affected countries:

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Algeria

Indonesia

Egypt

Yemen

Iraq

Jordan

Morocco

Nigeria

Ethiopia

Sudan

Tunisia

What are block work visas and why have they been suspended?

Block work visas, often used by companies in Saudi Arabia to hire foreign labour in bulk, have been halted without prior public notice. These visas are commonly employed across sectors like construction, hospitality, and domestic services, all of which rely heavily on workers from South Asia and parts of Africa.

According to regional media outlets, Saudi officials are increasingly worried about individuals entering the Kingdom on work or visit visas and later performing Hajj without official permits. This unauthorised participation has, in the past, led to overcrowding and compromised health and safety standards during the pilgrimage.

The suspension, though temporary, is part of broader efforts to ensure stricter regulation of pilgrim entry.

Uncertainty looms for employers and migrant workers

While the Saudi government has not provided an official statement or a clear timeline for lifting the suspension, the decision has left many employers and jobseekers in limbo. Recruitment agencies in countries like Bangladesh and India have raised alarms about the potential economic disruption.

Despite the short-term labour market challenges, Saudi authorities appear firm in their resolve to enforce immigration compliance during Hajj. As the pilgrimage season approaches, further updates are expected regarding when, or if, the block visa system will resume for the affected nations.