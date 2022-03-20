e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Russia Vs Ukraine: Pope slams war as 'sacrilege,' 'repugnant

Francis also called on "all actors in the international community" to work toward ending the war.
A woman carries a child as Ukrainian refugees cross the Ukrainian-Romanian border in Siret, northern Romania, on March 20, 2022. - More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, the United Nations said on March 19, 2022, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country. | (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

Pope Francis has denounced Russia's "repugnant war" against Ukraine as "cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity." In some of his strongest words yet since Russia's invasion on February 24, Francis on Sunday told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a "senseless massacre." "There is no justification for this,'' Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defence. But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor.

Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.

"Again this week, missiles, bombs, rained down on the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,'' the pope said.

His thoughts, he said, went to the millions who flee. "And I feel great pain for those who don't even have the chance to escape,'' Francis added.

The pope said that "above all, defenseless life should get respected and protected, not eliminated." That priority "comes before any strategy,'' Francis said, before leading those in the square in a moment of silent prayer.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 07:04 PM IST