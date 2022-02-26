Russia-Ukraine War: President Zelensky urges Russians to pressure Putin into halting war

As the Russian forces advances to the cities of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message had asked the people of Russia to put pressure on President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion because of which more and more civilians are losing their lives every day.

Zelensky also thanked the Russians who have spoken out against the war. Further urging the civilians to come forward to protect the capital, he said, "we are controlling Kyiv and key points around the city. Who wants to come and help us do, we will arm you. We need to stop this war, we can live in peace.

The President further in his message added that the Ukrainian forces had halted the Kremlin's push to capture Kyiv.

"We've derailed their plan," he said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

Zelensky during a press briefing on Saturday had also said that his country will triumph over Russian forces. He said Ukrainian forces controlled Kyiv and key areas, adding: “We are defending our land and the future of our children.”

Zelensky said that Ukrainians had been fighting against Russian troops in a number of cities including the southern city of Odessa, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv.

Notably, Russian troops on Saturday captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Russia’s Interfax news agency said.

Meanwhile, the death toll so far in the Russian invasion of Ukraine is at least 198, according to the Ukrainian health ministry. Three children are among those dead. The ministry’s head was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying 1,115 people had been injured, including 33 children.

(with agency inputs)

