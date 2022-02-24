Russia-Ukraine war: Praying for you and your families, UK PM Boris Johnson tells Ukrainians

British Prime Minsiter Boris Johnson on Thursday told the Ukrainians that United Kingdom (UK) is on their side "in this moment of agony" and said that "we are praying for you and your families". "I say to the Ukrainians in this moment of agony, we are with you. We are praying for you and your families, we are on your side. I say to the British people, we will do everything to keep our country safe," he said.

Johnson said UK and its allies have agreed on a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. "We must also collectively seize our dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics," he added.

Earlier, Johnson condemned the "path of bloodshed and destruction" chosen by Russian President Vladimir Putin with an invasion of Ukraine, promising decisive action with international allies as Russian forces launched an assault on Ukraine. He termed it a "catastrophe" for the European continent. He also said he is approaching leaders of the G7, which includes the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, to coordinate response.

"This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Johnson said in a Twitter statement after an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting at Downing Street.

"I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," he said.

He is also expected to outline further sanctions against Russia in Parliament later on Thursday after the UK had imposed a freeze on 5 Russian banks and three Putin allies as a "first barrage".

Earlier, Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of Thursday morning for an update and pledged that the west would not stand by as Putin waged a campaign against Ukrainian people.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps," Johnson tweeted soon after the call.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he said.

Downing Street said the Ukrainian President updated the UK Prime Minister on the attacks taking place.

"The prime minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people. The prime minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom people during this dark time," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 06:11 PM IST