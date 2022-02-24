Russia-Ukraine war: Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant captured; Russian military says first day of Ukraine invasion 'successful'

The Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been captured by Russian forces, reported Reuters quoting an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak on Thursday.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians," Podolyak said. "This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian occupation forces are trying to seize control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

"Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe," he said in a tweet.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry tweeted that a Russian attack on Ukraine could "cause another ecological disaster." "In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chernobyl," the ministry tweeted. "If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl can happen again in 2022."

Meanwhile, Russian military said the first day of Ukraine invasion has been 'successful', reported AFP.

In related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the targets for the country's military attack against Ukraine and he will decide when the operation ends "based on results and expediency", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RT reported.

The operation "has its goals and they need to be achieved", the official said, when asked by journalists when the offensive would end.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:28 PM IST