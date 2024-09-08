 Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow For Peace Talks Following PM Modi's Diplomatic Efforts
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussia-Ukraine Conflict: NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow For Peace Talks Following PM Modi's Diplomatic Efforts

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow For Peace Talks Following PM Modi's Diplomatic Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia (in July) and Ukraine (in August) where he held meetings with the Presidents of the two countries -- Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Left To Right: PM Modi With Vladimir Putin & Volodymyr Zelensky | X/ PMO

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will travel to Moscow this week to hold discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sources have said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia (in July) and Ukraine (in August) where he held meetings with the Presidents of the two countries -- Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. Shortly after his trip to Ukraine and meeting with President Zelensky, Prime Minister Modi spoke to President Putin over the phone on August 27.

A Russian Embassy statement then said that PM Modi informed President Putin about his visit to Kyiv and stressed India's commitment to bring about a settlement by political and diplomatic means. Sources said that it was during this phone call that the leaders decided that NSA Doval would travel to Moscow for peace talks. "President Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, and went on to highlight Russia's approaches to resolving this conflict," the Russian Embassy said about the phone call.

The Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "The PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," a PMO release said.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
VIDEO: Man Tied To Tree, Brutally Beaten Over Theft Suspicion In UP's Barabanki; Police Say Suspect 'Mentally Challenged'
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Read Also
PM Modi’s Fuzzy Peace Path: Navigating The Diplomatic Minefield From Moscow To Kyiv Amid...
article-image

The Prime Minister reiterated India's firm commitment to support an "early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict" on his official handle on X. Ajit Doval's visit, however, is part of the BRICS NSA meeting this week ahead of the annual Summit in Kazan. The meeting will see top security officials of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa besides new members Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Doval is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The travel to Moscow this week is also said to be a bid to reach a peaceful resolution between the warring neighbours Russia and Ukraine. Other world leaders, too, are of the view that India can play a key role in finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Read Also
Russia-Ukraine War:'India Can Play A Role In Resolving Conflict,' Says Italy PM Giorgia Meloni After...
article-image

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that countries like India and China can play a role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Her remarks, made at the Ambrosetti Forum in northern Italy's Cernobbio city on Saturday -- where she also held a meeting with the visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- came less than 48 hours after Russian President Putin also highlighted India's efforts in solving the ongoing crisis in the region. On Thursday, while addressing the 9th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin mentioned India's role in providing a "helping hand" in resolving the issue.

"We respect our friends and partners who I think are sincerely interested in addressing and resolving all the issues associated with the conflict (with Ukraine). China, Brazil, India... I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, and we have the relations of trust and confidence with one another, will be interested in providing a helping hand," said Putin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow For Peace Talks Following PM Modi's...

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Moscow For Peace Talks Following PM Modi's...

US: Manhunt On After Shootout In Kentucky, Gunman Still On The Loose

US: Manhunt On After Shootout In Kentucky, Gunman Still On The Loose

Russia-Ukraine War:'India Can Play A Role In Resolving Conflict,' Says Italy PM Giorgia Meloni After...

Russia-Ukraine War:'India Can Play A Role In Resolving Conflict,' Says Italy PM Giorgia Meloni After...

'He Monitors Me 24/7': Pakistani Woman Justifies Father's Security Measure By Putting Up CCTV Camera...

'He Monitors Me 24/7': Pakistani Woman Justifies Father's Security Measure By Putting Up CCTV Camera...

Singapore: ASC, Banks Join Hands To Disrupt Over 2,000 Scams, Prevent SGD 90 Million Loss

Singapore: ASC, Banks Join Hands To Disrupt Over 2,000 Scams, Prevent SGD 90 Million Loss