Russia trims lending rate to buoy economy

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its lending rate by 0.25 percentage point to 4.25 percent to support vulnerable sectors of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country's gross domestic product will likely decrease by 4.5-5.5 percent this year, but the economy will recover to a growth of 3.5-4.5 percent in 2021, the bank said in a statement.
Year-on-year inflation rose to 3.2 percent in June from 3 percent in May, which was largely due to an increase in fruit and vegetable prices, it said.
Inflation will reach 3.7-4.2 percent in 2020 and 3.5-4 percent in 2021, the bank predicted.
