Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:05 PM IST

Russia reports over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases for two straight weeks

Russia has reported 36,582 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours.
FPJ Web Desk
Moscow: Russia has reported 36,582 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours with the total number of cases reaching 8,352,601, local news reported.

The numbers of daily COVID-19 infections has been breaching the 30,000 mark for two weeks on the trot, as per the data published by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Wednesday, TASS reported.

As per the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.44%.

In the last 24-hours, 2,913 new infections were recorded in St. Petersburg, along with 2,670 fresh cases in the Moscow Region. Also, during the same time span, 1,297 new cases were identified in the Samara Region, 783 cases -- in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 754 cases -- in the Voronezh Region, and 674 new cases were reported in the Sverdlovsk Region, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, 875,968 patients in Russia are still undergoing treatment presently.

Coronavirus cases in the Russian capital surged by 5,789 in the last 24 hours compared to 6,074 a day before, totalling 1,786,570. The infection growth rate equalled 0.33% in Moscow, it stated.

